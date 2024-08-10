More than 20 traffic offence reports were detected by officers using an unmarked HGV last week on the motorway through Gwent.

Five people using their mobile phones at the wheel and four driving without due care and attention were among the motorists caught by officers during a weeklong M4 road safety operation.

As part of the national Operation Timeline initiative, drivers who were spotted committing an offence from an elevated position in an unmarked HGV – on loan from National Highways – were later stopped by a support vehicle.

Twenty-one motoring offences were detected on the motorway during the seven-day operation, resulting in 19 traffic offence reports (TOR), one graduated fixed penalty notice and one verbal warning.

PC Adam Hollings, from the roads policing and specialist operations (RPSO) unit, said:

“The fatal four still play a significant role in most collisions on our roads; many lives of innocent motorists, and their loved ones, are ruined by inconsiderate drivers who commit them.

“It is both disappointing and shocking that many drivers still think it is acceptable to flaunt the law in this way by committing these offences.

“Operation Tramline allows our officers to promote road safety but also send the clear message that driving in this manner is not only dangerous but unacceptable.”

The operation took place between junctions 22 and 30 of the M4 between Monday 29 July and Sunday 4 August, with officers aiming to identify examples of illegal or unsafe driving, especially around the fatal four.

National Highways Assistant Road Safety Co-ordinator, Marie Biddulph, said:

“The vast majority of people who use our roads do so safely and legally, but there is a minority that continue to put themselves and others in danger.

“We know that not wearing seatbelts and distracted driving, such as using a mobile phone, are key factors in a high number of incidents resulting in people being hurt or even killed on roads.

“Research shows that you are four times more likely to be in a collision if you use your phone while driving and twice as likely to die in a crash if you don’t wear a seatbelt.

“Through Operation Tramline and working with our police partners we want to make people think again about their driving behaviour and the risks they could pose.”