A REVISED plan to create bedrooms in the roof space of a bungalow has been given the green light after an earlier proposal was rejected. 

The original application intended raising the roof of the bungalow in Spring Terrace, Griffithstown, Pontypool with a single storey extension at the back. 

That was dismissed by Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department, who said it would be an “unacceptably bulky structure”, a decison that was upheld on appeal in December last year. 

The revised plans have amended the changes to the height of the roof and also replaced the rear extension with a wider, two-storey addition which have won the approval of the planning department. 