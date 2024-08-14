The original application intended raising the roof of the bungalow in Spring Terrace, Griffithstown, Pontypool with a single storey extension at the back.

That was dismissed by Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department, who said it would be an “unacceptably bulky structure”, a decison that was upheld on appeal in December last year.

The revised plans have amended the changes to the height of the roof and also replaced the rear extension with a wider, two-storey addition which have won the approval of the planning department.