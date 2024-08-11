Previously a hotel that stems back to the 1800s, the Darran has recently gained a new landlady in Katie Jones, who first joined the pub a year ago but took on the post of manager and landlady just a month ago.

Described as "beloved by locals", the Darran is a a Marstons pub that is heavily family-oriented and also prides itself on being very dog-friendly, with furry friends welcomed both inside the pub and in the garden areas.

Four-legged friends are very welcome at The Darran (Image: The Darran) The Darran is perfect for all occasions from celebrating a family birthday to drinks with friends.

Katie said: "With delicious meals all week from banging burgers to refreshing salads, and your favourite roast dinner served every Sunday we are the perfect place to relax and unwind.

If you are looking to have a drink with friends we have an extensive range of drinks and award-winning ales. Freshly poured drinks, freshly cooked food, fresh air – that what you’ll get in our beer garden.

"Our garden space is some benches out the front of the pub, which are particularly popular when the sun's out."

They also have a special system called Order and Pay, meaning food and drinks are delivered straight to your table without you missing any of the conversation.

Fish and chips is the most popular dish on the menu (Image: The Darran) The most popular dish is by far and away fish and chips, according to Katie.

With live music performances every last Friday of the month and a pub quiz night on Mondays, there's something for everyone at the Darran.

There are a range of drinks available, with a pint of Cruzcampo among the most popular, as well as other alcoholic options including Strongbow, Aspalls and Carlsberg.

They also have two ales on tap every week, but this gets changed every two weeks, with Katie explaining this is to keep customers interested in the drinks on offer.

A pint of Cruzcampo always goes down well with locals (Image: The Darran) For Katie and her team, the people are what make The Darran so great.

She said: "My favourite part of being a landlady is getting to meet so many people and connecting with customers.

"It's always lovely to hear a regular's story and get to know them so well.

"Family is a massive part of what we're about here, and I hope that shines through really well.

"I love it when people pop in and say hi to us, regulars or not, and I think that's one of the best things people can do to support their local."