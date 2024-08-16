Railway operator, Network Rail, has applied for a license but are limited to what work they can carry out after dormice were found in the area surrounding Machen Quarry in Caerphilly, which are considered a protected species.

Cllr Amanda McConnell of the Machen and Rudry ward, said the dense foliage, or "overgrown vegetation," at the quarry was an issue raised by residents at a public meeting held at Machen RFC on June 19.

Machen Quarry in Caerphilly (Image: Google Maps)

The councillors are asking those that are being affected by the shrubbery to let them know via social media or email, so that details can be passed onto Network Rail for review.

A liaison group meeting, the first-of-its-kind, concerning Machen Quarry, dense foliage and protected dormice species, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 10, at 6pm.

Cllrs Amanda McConnell and Chris Morgan of the ward said residents had initially approached the councillors about a "quarry blasting" before the meeting in June, after feeling that the blasts were getting stronger.

Concerns were raised over potential structural damage to residents' properties.

Residents from Machen, Bassaleg and Risca were present at the meeting in June, along with representatives from Heidelberg Materials.

The key issues which were discussed, were:

﻿﻿Noise

﻿﻿Dust

﻿﻿Blasting

﻿﻿Working Hours

Monitoring equipment

﻿﻿Rail traffic & road traffic

Overgrown vegetation

Cllr Amanda McConnell said: "It was agreed to set up a Liaison Group and to next meet in September 2024.

"We are hopeful the community and Machen Quarry can work together going forward."

Cllr McConnell has said four representatives need to be chosen, who will attend the meeting in September. This will include 2 representatives from Machen, 1 from Bassaleg and 1 from Risca.

The post on Facebook said: "Emails have already been sent out to those who left their contact details but no replies have been received."

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 10, at 6pm, with the location of the meeting to be confirmed to appointed representatives.