Across England and Wales there were 896 incidents reported to the RSPCA involving air weapons between 2020 and 2023 - with 66 of these reported in Wales.

Five were reported in Caerphilly, with Neath Port Talbot, Conwy and Rhondda Cynon Taff also high on the list.

The warning comes as the RSPCA's 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' summer campaign continues to raise vital funds supporting the charity’s work to tackle animal cruelty.

New data from the animal charity also has revealed that the number of cats shot with an air gun, catapult/slingshot or crossbow - across England and Wales - has more than doubled in the first six months of this year (44), compared to the same period in 2023 (18).

A swan was found with damage to his neck from a fishing rod (Image: RSPCA Cymru) Overall, there has also been a 23% year-on-year increase in the total number of animals targeted by weapons across England and Wales, up from 300 in 2022 to 370 last year.

Crossbows are the weapon which has seen the biggest increase in its use in attacks, with 11 incidents in 2023, compared to seven in 2022. Catapult/slingshot incidents also show an upward trend (27 to 28).

With the RSPCA receiving more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year, the charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of the No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal.

RSPCA Lead Wildlife Officer Geoff Edmond said: “Weapon attacks are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg.

“It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for ‘fun’ like this - or to harm them for target practice, and sadly we receive too many reports across Wales.

“While most people will be appalled by attacking animals in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows. These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.

“But we are doing all we can to change things. As more and more police forces are seeing worrying levels of weapons-related incidents, we are helping to develop Operation Lakeshot, a police-led partnership initiative initially established by Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police, which aims to tackle these worrying crimes against wildlife."

Incidents involving weapons reported to the RSPCA this year include:

An x-ray of a hedgehog taken to a vet after being found wounded in a garden in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, revealed an air gun pellet embedded in his shoulder. Sadly, the wild animal had to be put to sleep on welfare grounds in April.

A hedgehog was also found with a wound in its shoulder (Image: RSPCA Cymru) A swan rescued by the RSPCA was found to have had a pellet lodged inside his head. X-Rays on the male swan found in May in a pond in Tredegar, discovered a pellet in his head whilst investigating the fishing litter lodged down his neck. He had also been found with a fishing line around his leg.

Sadly the swan was put to sleep on welfare grounds after rescuers trying to remove the hook - found that it had penetrated the oesophagus and had caused an extensive infection in the neck which could not be treated.

The x-ray revealed bad damage to the swan's neck (Image: RSPCA Cymru) Geoff added: “Day after day, our frontline officers and animal centres see the sickening consequences of weapons being used on animals - severe injuries often leading to death.

"And what we deal with probably only represents a small part of a much wider problem, as not all cases will be reported to the RSPCA directly and there may be situations where animals injured and killed by these weapons are sadly never found - especially in the case of wildlife.

“This is why we need our supporters to back our RSPCA No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal campaign so we can tackle this horrific trend and continue to take action against cruelty.”

Between 2022 and 2023, wild birds bore the brunt of weapon attacks, with numbers increasing from 190 to 214. Attacks on dogs also increased from 11 to 30 and from six to 32 for farm animals.