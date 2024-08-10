The ground mounted solar development will provide 1MWp (megawatt peak) and the council plans to use the renewable energy produced to power its refuse vehicles.

As well as reducing its reliance on diesel, this would improve air quality in the city.

The council-owned site is next to the Household Waste Recycling Centre where an electricity substation is already located which means a reduction in grid connection costs. The refuse vehicles are based at the site so could be directly charged.

It is not next to a residential area and outside the Gwent Levels outstanding historic interest and special landscape areas. As it is reclaimed landfill land, it would not be suitable for other uses such as agriculture.

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and the solar farm will make an important contribution to our ambition to become a net zero council.

“Generating our own renewable energy to use in all the authority’s refuse vehicles will not only reduce fuel costs but also help us in our drive to further improve air quality in Newport.”

The council currently has seven electric refuse vehicles and will continue to replace its diesel trucks with electric versions over the next few years.