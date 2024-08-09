Gelligaer Fish Bar, in Hengoed, Caerphilly, had a food hygiene inspection on Tuesday, July 30.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and management of food safety.

According to these three categories, Gelligaer Fish Bar was classed as good in each category.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to Gelligaer Fish Bar has been rated as five, or very good, the highest possible score.

Gelligaer Fish Bar can be found on St Cattwg's Avenue.

Its opening hours are from 11.30am until 2pm and 4.30pm until 8pm Monday to Friday and between 11.30am and 2pm and 4.30pm and 7pm on Saturdays.

It currently has a rating of 4.4/5 on Google, with a number of glowing reviews from customers.

Among the happy diners was Asad Saleem, who said: "Firstly it was a very nice and welcoming atmosphere in the shop. The staff were all well mannered and polite.

"They were happy to assist me in asking about portion and cod sizes. Let's get to the food, all I can say is the batter for the fish was crispy and it was the best fish I have ever tried."

Emily Teehan said: "Very friendly owner and staff, always such a warm welcoming walking in, food is lush and reasonable pricing. Highly recommend."

Also happy with their experience there was Gareth Thomas, who wrote: "We purchased our meals here today and I must say it was the best we have had for a long time. It was delicious.

"Its more that obvious they take pride In producing good quality food. We will definitely look forward to visiting again."