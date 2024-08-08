South Wales Argus
Crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge closes it in both directions - LIVE

Summary

M4: Crash closes Severn Bridge in both directions

Traffic
By Holly Morgan

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Gwent Police have announced that emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on the M4, Prince of Wales Bridge.
  • The road is currently closed in both directions.
  • Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

