Data from QR Code Generator analysed Google searches made in Wales over the last year for terms related to second-hand shopping.

The research is scaled per 100,000 population.

Newport recorded 9,144 average monthly searches per 100,000 population.

However, this is almost half the UK average of 17,899 searches.

This places Newport at 143rd in the UK rankings but fourth in the Welsh ranking.

The Welsh capital city, Cardiff, showed the lowest interest in second-hand shopping in Wales, with an average of 6,364 searches per 100,000 residents, ranking 157th in the UK and fifth in Wales.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said: "Second-hand shopping is a great way to introduce new items to your summer wardrobe in a budget-friendly way."

He suggested that big cities like Cardiff may have lower interest because they are more concerned about fraudulent activity on second-hand platforms, as online scam reports are common.

High crime rates in areas like Stow Hill (Newport) may also make shoppers more vigilant towards online crime, he said.

Mr Porcar advised caution when using second-hand shopping platforms, predicting scams will increase alongside growing demand for second-hand goods.