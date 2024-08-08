There is no specific threat that the police are aware of in Gwent at this time, but the force issued a statement to reassure people that officers are there to protect them if needed.

A number of other Gwent organisations have also issued statements of solidarity and support with affected communities.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We know that disorder across the UK in the past few days has left members of our communities feeling concerned.

“Our responsibility is to keep our communities safe, and we have prepared accordingly should anything happen in our area.

“We are monitoring information at a local and national level around possible disruption and will continue to have a robust policing response in place to tackle possible disorder.

“We stand with our communities against division and hatred.”

Gwent Police ‘are aware’ of speculation on social media of planned riots in the city but have confirmed that ‘there is no planned disorder in our area at this time.’

They urge the public to ‘think twice about what you read and believe’ of information shared online.

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, has also spoken out on the disorder and said that attacks on Muslim communities ‘will not be tolerated’.

She reached out to the Islamic Society for Wales to say, “we are always here for you”.

The rioting and unrest across the UK at this time has sparked responses from many public bodies across Wales

Aneurin Bevan Health board announced that it was ‘devastated by the impact that the violence, racism and destruction in our communities’ is having on their staff and the people they care for.

“We stand in solidarity with all our staff; there is no place for hatred in the NHS,” a spokesperson said.

“Our staff have the right to come to work in a safe and respectful environment that is free from harm and discrimination.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy against hate and abuse. Should you witness any form of hate or discrimination, please report it immediately to the police.”

If you have any information regarding pre-planned disorder or criminal behaviour, you call tell Gwent Police via the website, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can report it to Wales Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.