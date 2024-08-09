This strengthens the council’s pledge to provide the best services and opportunities for children and young people with care experience.

The charter, developed in partnership with care-experienced young people, outlines 11 principles including equality, nurturing, and support.

It details nine promises concerning the treatment, involvement, and listening to the voices of these children and young people.

The signing took place at the council’s General Offices in Ebbw Vale today.

Councillor Haydn Trollope, cabinet member for people and social services, said: "Signing the Corporate Parenting Charter today demonstrates our continued strong commitment to ensuring the absolute best for our care-experienced children and young people.

"We will ensure that all our efforts for our young people are led by considerations of equality, empowerment, and protection."

Chief executive Stephen Vickers added: "The charter and its pledges have been designed with care-experienced children and young people at the very heart.

"We will do all we can to support this radical, ambitious, and shared vision for the future."

The council plans to organise a series of workshops to increase awareness and support for the charter across the organisation.