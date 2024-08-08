16-year-old Skye Wheeler, who had been reported as missing, has now been found, Gwent Police confirmed.
Skye went missing on Thursday, August 1 and officers were concerned for his welfare.
Gwent Police released a statement with the following information: "He is believed to be wearing a black Canada Goose coat, a black hoodie, black Adidas joggers, blue Nike trainers and carrying a black backpack and he could be in possession of a blue wearable blanket."
"Skye is described as of slim build, around five foot nine tall with short brown hair and brown eyes; he has known links to the Bristol, Cardiff, Chepstow, Newport and Swansea areas."
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or senda direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400257140."
