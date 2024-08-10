If, like myself, you have felt paralysed by the sentiments of the few (not the many) on social media, take the advice of some Gwent-based organisations as no one should live their lives in fear, or face religious or racial discrimination.

Call 999 in an emergency, or 101 for non-emergencies

Every incident should be reported and recorded to the police, to protect individuals and groups.

Do not try to handle any threats directly, but you should record any incident (when possible) to provide evidence.

Do not fear reporting any incidents, as your safety or the safety of the community could depend on it.

Gwent Police: https://www.gwent.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

South Wales Police: https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

In certain situations, you may be worried about reporting the story to the police directly.

In these instances, you can report to Crimestoppers (anonymously) online via crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

Various groups could report this to the police on your behalf. For their safety and security, I have chosen not to list these, but please feel free to get in contact with ruby.qaimkhani@newsquest.co.uk for more information.

Allyship and seeking help

Allyship is key.

There are many people of each and every religion and race who display love and positivity towards others.

There is no ‘good or bad’ religion or race, as some people would have you believe.

In times of crises, we need to rely on each other.

Newport and parts of Gwent have many groups who will help and support those going through difficult times.

Person dealing with crisis (Image: Canva)

Mental Health Matters Wales, Samaritans, Your Newport, Your Wellbeing, Mind Cymru, could all help to provide information and allyship. The Melo Cymru website may also offer useful information or signpost to services.

Speak to your local councillor about the issues you are facing, as others may be facing similar hardships to you.

Walking groups with like-minded individuals can also help.

Employers should be able to make reasonable adjustments in these times and you should not feel discomfort in asking them for support.

Speak to your GP if these worries are having an impact on your health.

Travel in groups when possible, or carry an umbrella or safety alarm that you can use at a moment’s notice. Stay vigilant.

If there is nothing here that would help, feel free to get in contact with me via my email ruby.qaimkhani@newsquest.co.uk and I can signpost you to the correct place.

Call Islamophobia and racism by its name

There are posts circulating online which skirt around the issue of calling Islamophobia and racist rhetoric what it is. This is wrong and hate speech must be called by its name.

We need to call these attacks and riots what they are: they are Islamophobic and racially motivated attacks.

It would be wrong to call attacks against those of other faiths anything apart from their names, so let’s remember to call faith-based attacks what they are.

Without the appropriate language, we are failing to protect those who need our protection and downplaying the suffering of marginalised groups. These are not 'protests,' they are riots.

Advocacy group, Hope Not Hate, has created a Hub dedicated to outlining reports and at times offering advice on the recent rise of Islamophobia or Islamophobic rhetoric.

One local source (who has chosen to remain anonymous for safety and security) has said: “Those around the UK need to condemn these disgusting, Islamophobic riots taking place across the UK.“

Those that are in vulnerable positions and those who are being affected by a dangerous rhetoric and false narrative of Muslims as a collective, are undergoing severe discrimination right now.

It goes without saying that Muslims are humans, and we come in many shapes, sizes, personalities and capabilities.

Hate cannot fight hate

The religion of Islam tells us to take care of all of nature, even things as small as ants (naml). The real reassurance we can get is to take care of others in situations such as these and ask our Creator for help with things that are beyond our control.

Things that Islam teaches you:

Practice gratitude and humility;

Be patient;

Hold your faith close;

Ask the Creator for help;

Don't give up hope;

Do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed or any other factors;

We are all equal, so we need to help each other.

Long-time broadcaster, Sangita Myska, said that any aggression towards the rioters will be considered a ‘gift’ for them, in her post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, she said:

“It’s a really sad thing that I have to make this video but given the circumstances I feel that I should.

“Firstly to say that as an Asian woman, I do understand the very deep and particular sense of foreboding that we are all feeling ahead of the riots planned by the far right tonight all across the country. But as a journalist who has worked in broadcast for over two decades, I also want to tell you this.

“The far right are planning this as a media war. They want to draw Black and Asian people onto the streets of the UK and engage them in violence.

“They’ll then use that footage to wrongly claim on their platforms that multiculturalism is failing.

“It’s a huge propaganda scam.

“That footage will also inevitably end up being used in news reports and talked about on the radio and played on the television.

“Please don’t give them that gift.

“I know it’s a frightening time but look after your families. Let the police do their jobs, and do not allow the far right to change the narrative into us being the aggressors instead of them.”

Watch the post here:

Tonight, the Far Right will attempt to intimidate and goad communities into violence - especially people of colour.



Their aim: to feed their hateful narratives and present themselves as victims.



Please don’t let them win the propaganda war. #RiotsNotProtests #UKRiots pic.twitter.com/imLaamm46r — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) August 7, 2024

Remember Welsh community spirit

Wales has a history of being a community-led place to live, where diverse and multifaith communities have lived side-by-side in harmony for decades and worked towards a common goal.

It is now that residents of Wales and the UK must come together for a common goal to end this toxic and hate-filled rhetoric about any collective group of people.

We must look after each other to avoid further destruction in the place you and your family call home.

Speaking to people that may not look like you to understand their perspective is key to understanding our similarities. You may have more in common than you think.

Many will hide behind a computer screen to air their grievances.

If you see a comment that is racist, has racist undertones, or would be considered deeply offensive to those of a particular faith or denomination, please get in contact with us via our social media pages.

Alternatively, email me directly on ruby.qaimkhani@newsquest.co.uk so that we can take appropriate action.