Hosted at community arts centre The Place (Bridge Street, Newport) across August and September, the hands-on workshops aim to help local people get their Foot In The Door of the film and TV industry, and kickstart some creative careers. Film Skills Fest will also include advice sessions with industry experts, networking events to make new connections, and a family fun day with activities for all ages.

Participants can try their hands at various creative activities, including puppetry with BAFTA Cymru award nominated puppeteer and filmmaker Emily Morus-Jones, stop-motion animation with Winding Snake’s Amy Morris, casualty SFX make-up with Danny Marie Elias, and textured hairstyling with Jeseca J Robinson. Workshops will also cover how to write, design, shoot and edit a film, as well as introduce cutting-edge technology in VFX and motion capture.

Anyone interested in learning new skills and exploring the film industry can find out more and book free sessions at www.footinthedoorwales.com/newport

Ffilm Cymru Wales’ award-winning training programme Foot In The Door offers people new opportunities to develop their transferable skills into creative careers. Since 2016, Foot In The Door has provided screen sector skills programmes across Wales, as well as new entrant training placements on local film and TV productions like Dream Horse, Keeping Faith and Netflix’s Sex Education.

In 2024, with funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, and in partnership with Newport City Council, Ffilm Cymru Wales are offering new Foot In The Door opportunities to people in Newport, including training courses, paid work experience and creative networking events.

In June, Foot In The Door hosted a similar pop-up skills hub in Swansea, in partnership with Gower College Swansea and Swansea City Council. Over 100 local people participated in a series of two-day training courses covering a wide variety of skills, from scouting locations to running a film festival. You can hear about some of their experiences by watching this video: https://youtu.be/U9kp7GTxMkY?si=oqw6mGuLGsKTkVMw

Film Skills Fest is made possible by Newport Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.