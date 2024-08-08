Heidelberg Materials has announced that two quarry blasts are scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday, August 8 and 9, of varying blast levels.

The blasting this week was rescheduled from Wednesday, August 7, and is scheduled to go ahead today and tomorrow, with monitoring at the farm.

The blast on Thursday, August 8, has been listed as a Level 8 blast, while the quarry blast on Friday, August 9, has been listed as a Level 9 blast.

Machen Quarry in Caerphilly (Image: Google Maps)

Those who have concerns on blasts such as these are advised to contact local councillors in the area, including local cllrs Amanda McConnell and Chris Morgan.

The blasts will take place between midday and 2pm on both days.

Who are Heidelberg Materials

According to the Heidelberg Materials website, Hanson Aggregates is one of the UK’s “largest suppliers of high quality ready-mixed concrete”.

They operate on a national level with close to “160 static and mobile production plants” who supply a products to suit different projects and applications.

They supply “innovative concrete solutions” for specific engineering requirements and provide supplies for both commercial and domestic projects.

Heidelberg Materials emphasises Hanson Aggregates’ focus on “climate protection and reducing emissions”, being the largest supplier of “low carbon concrete in the UK,” with the aim of “producing net zero carbon concrete by 2050”.

A limestone aggregate assessment document was published in June 2023, highlighting that a buffer zone should be identified “to avoid conflict between mineral workings and other land uses.”

In the report, a number of factors would influence the extent of the buffer zone, including size, type and location of the works, layout of the surrounding area, levels of noise and dust, as well as the “current and predicted vibration from blasting operations and availability of mitigation measures.”

Those who have been affected by these factors and quarry blasts can contact with the South Wales Argus to share their story, highlighting whether or not these blasts have affected your life around Machen Quarry.