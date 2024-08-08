Three UK is urging its customers to stay vigilant this summer against a growing trend of scammers sending messages pretending to be from delivery companies.

Three’s operator detection systems have identified an increase in criminals exploiting summer shoppers by trying to defraud consumers.

Since January 2024, Three UK has blocked over 20 million fraudulent messages, the equivalent to 111,111 a day.

(Image: PA)

The ‘missed parcel’ scam involves criminals sending a text or email informing an individual that a courier is attempting to deliver a parcel, but they need to pay a fee or rearrange collection.

The message will contain a link to a website or request to download an app – this will be ‘spoofed’ to look like it belongs to a legitimate delivery company.

Mark Fitzgerald, Director of Finance & Fraud at Three UK, said: “The ‘missed parcel’ scam has been around for a while, but online shoppers are more vulnerable at this time of year with summer deals and holiday shopping.

“Our fraud prevention team is working hard to block fraudulent messages and advise our customers on the latest watch-outs so they can rest stay alert.

“If you’re expecting a delivery and you receive a ‘missed parcel’ message, do not click on any text links you receive. Use official apps or websites to track your parcel. Any texts that look suspicious, forward the message to 7726, the free spam-reporting service.”

How can you spot a delivery scam text?





Delivery scam texts often contain information about failed delivery attempts and include fake tracking links.

The key red flags to look out for are:

Random phone numbers

Poorly written English

Texts that rush you to act

A lack of real information about your parcel

A web link that contains additional text

If you are expecting a delivery and receive a ‘missed parcel’ message: