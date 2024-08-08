The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK who was born before 25 September 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment - those on the credit will get £200 and £300 if someone is over 80.

The Treasury said the winter fuel changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

Age UK, who said the decision would see millions of pensioners unable to heat their homes this winter, set up a petition calling on the Government to scrap the change.

The petition has now received more than 260,000 signatures.

It reads: “Cutting the Winter Fuel Payment this winter, with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners, is the wrong policy decision. Millions of struggling pensioners won’t receive up to £300 they rely on to pay their bills.

“We believe as many as 2 million pensioners who find paying their energy bills a real stretch will be seriously hit by this cut: Those on low incomes who just miss out on Pension Credit, those with high energy needs because of disability or illness, the 800,000 who don’t receive the Pension Credit for which they are eligible.”

Pensioners face 15 per cent energy bill rise

More than 50 organisations have written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves over her decision to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for all but a minority of pensioners this winter.

The groups, which make up the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said it will result in pensioners not on means-tested benefits seeing a 15 per cent increase in their energy bills this winter.

A letter from the group to the Chancellor said: “The decision to remove the payment to all but a small minority of pensioners will see millions more older people face the prospect of spending this winter in cold, damp homes.”

Martin Lewis slams Winter Fuel Payment decision

The decision was also criticised by Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis.

Mr Lewis said the decision was “too narrow with the winter we have coming”.

He added: ““The energy price cap is likely to rise 10% this October and stay high across the winter, leaving most energy bills nearly double those pre-crisis, at levels unaffordable for millions.

“Many pensioners eke out the £100 to £300 winter fuel payments to allow them to keep some heating on through the cold months.

“While there’s an argument for ending its universality due to tight national finances, it’s being squeezed to too narrow a group – just those on benefits and pension credit. Yet again, those just above the thresholds will be hardest hit.”

Mr Lewis added: “Plus, with this announcement, the Government has a huge moral imperative to ensure the 800,000 people eligible for pension credit who don’t get it, are informed, educated and helped through the process.

“It is planning an awareness-raising campaign, but it needs to ensure that reaches every corner – and, if possible, proactively and personally contact people.

“Pension credit is a crucial gateway benefit, giving access to a host of other entitlements, and now with the link to the winter fuel payment, it makes it even more important to ensure fewer miss out.”