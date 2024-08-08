A roadside witness told the Argus a man was trapped inside his car after getting stuck under a lorry on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

They also mentioned how ambulance and critical care units were present at the scene.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that it was a crash involving two vehicles, one was a moving car and the other a stationary lorry.

"Emergency services have attended a two-vehicle collision on the M4 this morning (Thursday 8 August),” the spokesperson said.

"We were called to the westbound carriageway, between junctions 22 and 23, at approximately 8.35am after reports a car had collided with a stationary lorry.

"One male has received medical treatment, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.”

The road reopened around 10 o’clock this morning and none of the man’s injuries were fatal though he did receive medical attention at the scene.

Traffic should now be flowing as normal.