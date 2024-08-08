More than 20 brewers from across Wales attended a course on Brewing Skills Development, offered by the Food & Drink Skills Wales programme, part of the Welsh Government.

Headed by Brewlab Ltd, the course in brewing and analysis services aimed at boosting businesses.

They wrapped up the week-long training course held at the Rhymney Brewery Taproom, Pontypool.

Due to high demand, an additional course was arranged in North Wales at The Plough, St Asaph.

Brewers honed their skills in recipe formulation, tasting techniques, beer profiling, and microbiological assessments, as well as finding practical solutions for common production problems.

Attendees gained immense knowledge through the hands-on training.

Daniel Jones of Bragdy Cybi said: "We will definitely be introducing some small ‘best practice’ changes to the brewery as a direct result of the information gathered on this course."

Gary Shingler of Felinfoel Brewery added: "I’ve learnt a lot and I’m already incorporating my findings into the running of the brewery.

"I’ve already seen a positive impact on the business in terms of improving our product and developing efficient methods of brewing in order to continue to develop our business in a sustainable way."

Alison Douglas​​​​, managing director and laboratory manager of Brewlab Ltd., said: "By encouraging interaction, we were able to ensure that the course met the expectations of the attendees.

"We covered a mix of themes from brewing skills and laboratory skills to quality control, tasting, profiling - not only looking at how to brew beer but also looking at any faults and how to address them."

The Food & Drink Skills Wales programme provides up to 80 per cent funding towards training costs for businesses in the food and drink manufacturing and processing sector.

Sian Davies, workforce development manager (Mid and South-east Wales), said: "We’re so pleased the brewers feel they have really benefited from attending the Brewing Skills Development course.

"All 23 who attended the course were able to take advantage of this funding, which makes accessing high quality expert training both feasible and accessible.

"It’s fantastic to see how enthused the attendees were to go back to their breweries and implement what they’d learned."

Mark Grant, who leads the Beer and Cider Group as part of the Food & Drink Wales Drinks Cluster, said: "This training will help to develop the breweries in Wales and will ensure that as a nation we deliver consistently high-quality beer and ale which will enhance our reputation on the global stage."