Lots of people had something to say about the mural when Dinas Powys resident Anya Clements revealed a mural of the Gavin and Stacey characters painted on the side of her house – even Smithy himself James Corden commented on it.

However, two people defaced the mural last week, drawing faces and markings in yellow and blue crayon over the faces of Gavin's mum Pam and Smithy.

Someone drew blue crayon all over the images of Smithy on the mural (Image: Newsquest) The mural depicts characters Gavin and Stacey, Nessa, Smithy, Mick, Pam, Uncle Bryn and Gwen.

Creator Tee2Sugars had taken to Instagram with a video of the vandalism, and, while disappointed, he took the issue in his stride and quickly repaired it, saying: "Always down to collaborate on a mural, but not like this".

Police are investigating the vandalism (Image: Instagram/ WNS)

The mural has now been repaired with the crayon markings removed and the design restored to its former glory.

Gavin's mum Pam was left covered in yellow crayon markings (Image: Newsquest) South Wales Police confirmed an investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

A force spokesperson said at the time: "A report of criminal damage was made by a resident living in Dinas Powys on August 1. A mural was defaced the previous evening and an investigation into the incident is underway.

"Officers are in the process of checking CCTV in the area. Anyone with information is urged to make contact, quoting reference *2400257858."

The mural depicts the major characters from the sitcom (Image: Wales News Service) Barry's own Knock off Nessa, also known as Karyn Barrett, said the people responsible for the vandalism should hang their heads in shame.

She added: "I'm absolutely appalled and disgusted by the defacing of the amazing Gavin and Stacey mural.

“This mural is a cherished symbol of our community and our love for the show.

“Whoever has done this should really, really, hang their head in shame for destroying something so meaningful to the local community.”

The mural had divided opinion (Image: Wales News Service) When it was made, Homeowner Anya Clements described the mural as "so iconic" while James Corden told Heart Radio that he thought it was "so great".

According to Tee2Sugars, the inspiration came after the show's co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden - who play Nessa and Smithy - announced there was a final episode coming on Christmas Day this year.