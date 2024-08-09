Dean Smart, 39,was convicted on one count of sexual assault and four counts of rape of the victim while she was under the age of 13.

At his sentencing hearing yesterday (Thursday, August 8), Smart was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison. He will have to serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

The court heard that Smart had walked into a police station in April last year before telling offices that he had committed the offences of which he was later convicted.

The court also heard that Smart had told his young victim "not to be a baby" and that the sexual abuse he had subjected her to "happened to everyone".

Smart's offences were committed on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2020.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court, the young victim explained the effect of Smart’s offending on her personal, family and school life.

Sentencing Smart, judge Vanessa Francis said: “This isn’t one single offence. This was a series of rapes which happened over a four-year period.

“You are the person responsible for all the hurt and pain caused to everyone involved in this case.

“I find you to be a dangerous offender and, in this case, it is necessary to impose an extended custodial sentence."