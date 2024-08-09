Officers were called to the scene at St Mark's Church in Gold Tops, Newport early on Monday, August 5.

A heavy police presence remained into the early afternoon.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the body of a man had been found unresponsive at the scene at around 8.40am on Monday.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re not treating the sudden death as suspicious and his next of kin are aware.

"A report will be submitted to the coroner in relation to the death."

It has also been confirmed that the body was not in relation to any missing persons in Gwent.