The report from one of the UK’s largest house builders shows a 5 per cent increase in new home completions in the first half of the year.

The group now expects full year completions to reach 10,500 homes - at the top end of the previous guidance range.

The report also displays a 5 per cent increase in net private sales, signalling an improved selling season in Spring.

Underlying operating profit has kept in line with last year at £152 million.

Despite the positive figures, Persimmon’s tone shows a hint of cautious optimism.

Charlotte Huggins, manager of the 'Quality Shares Portfolio' at Wealth Club, said: "These are solid first half results from Persimmon with improved sales and robust average sales rates."

Mr Huggins highlighted that due to the initial reports, Persimmon is now expecting to complete the top end number of homes in its previous guidance range by the end of the year.

He added: "There are signs that confidence is returning to the housing market."

The significant impacting factors include a reduction in interest rates and a drop in mortgage rates.

However, Mr Huggins warned of the potential threat posed by fears of a global recession.

He said: "Time will tell. For now, there are more green shoots than at any time in the last two years."

The half-yearly report suggests a cautious optimism for the remainder of 2024.

Representatives from Persimmon have said they are "encouraged" by the first half of the year.