Newport Rising Festival will mark 185 years this November, and as part of their celebrations have launched the Newport Rising Hub, a new cultural landmark dedicated to the rich history of Chartism.

A launch event was held on Saturday, August 3, with the public invited to an evening of live music, community activities, and a preview of this year's festival as the team unveiled this unique heritage centre, marking the 185th anniversary of the historic Newport Rising.

Thousands of people have attended Newport Rising over the years (Image: David Daniel) A new cultural landmark located in the heart of Newport, the Newport Rising Hub explores the radical social history of Wales and Britain and the pivotal Chartist Uprising of 1839.

Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, including an AI-powered John Frost, bringing history to life through cutting-edge technology.

The Hub also hosts community events, film screenings, and a variety of engaging activities designed to educate and inspire.

The hub offers a variety of activities and entertainment (Image: David Daniel) Project director David Daniel says the mission of the new hub is to create a "meaningful connection" between the Chartists' struggles and people's lives today.

He continued: “The Newport Rising Festival is a much-loved part of Newport's culture and attracts people from far beyond the city's boundaries for this special event, especially the annual torchlit march.

"But though we are busy year-round, the Hub enables us to continue to do more all year round, telling the story of the Chartists while also hosting live music, film, and community events.

“Our mission at the Newport Rising Hub is to help people make a meaningful connection between the Chartists’ struggle for universal suffrage and democratic rights and their lives today.

"We aim to inspire people to create positive change by acting together, making history both accessible and engaging for everyone."

The festival will be celebrating 185 years since the Rising (Image: David Daniel) Since opening the hub earlier in the year, more than 3,500 people have visited, countered Welsh and British social history, telling the story of how the Chartists, Suffragettes and others like them campaigned for a better world, and Newport’s unique position in that story.

Mr Daniel added: "The Newport Rising Hub is a place that hosts community groups, history talks, film screenings, live music, workshops, and a whole range of activities.

"It’s not just about what happened before; it’s about creating a vibrant, living space for today."

The festival will begin with a march through the town centre in November (Image: David Daniel) The Newport Rising team have also announced the graduation of the White Badge Wales Official Tour Guide Accredited Tourist Guides.

These newly accredited guides will be honoured for their dedication and expertise, ready to lead visitors through Newport’s rich historical landscape.

Mr Daniel said: "The new guides are a fantastic addition to Newport's cultural scene.

"Their knowledge and passion for our history will enhance the experience for all our visitors.

"Many of them are already giving guided tours not only on Chartism but Newport’s radical musical history and other important cultural points.

"They will be walking the walk and talking the talk about Newport’s history and the city today; real champions for our city that we're really excited to be working with."