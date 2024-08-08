Sarah Vincent, 32, gave birth to her second child on the floor in Cineworld, Spytty, at around 3pm on Wednesday, August 7.

Cineworld staff and members of the public helped deliver the healthy baby girl, who weighs 7.1lbs.

Little Lowri was born at the cinema in Spytty (Image: Gareth Miles)

Sarah, from Caerphilly, was at the cinema with her parents and her three-year-old son Liam when her waters broke. They were going to watch Sing 2 as a treat during the summer holidays.

“Twenty minutes into the film she noticed some discomfort and took herself to the toilet,” said proud father, Gareth Miles, 33.

“Sarah got someone to find her parents to tell them they needed to take her to hospital.

“As they were walking to the car, she felt like she needed to lie down, then her waters broke and she delivered our beautiful baby girl, Lowri, in the foyer of Cineworld.

“She delivered her in under ten minutes, then was taken by ambulance to the Grange Hospital to get checked over. Both Sarah and the baby are healthy, so they sent us home that same evening.”

Gareth had received a phone call before Sarah’s waters had broken, saying they were heading to the hospital.

He had just left work to meet them there, before he got another phone call ten minutes later telling him not to rush, as the baby had already been delivered.

“Next thing I know I am running through a massive crowd of people in Cineworld trying to get to my partner and my baby,” he said.

It was not paramedics who helped deliver the baby, but members of the public and Cineworld staff.

Two women, Jacey Howcroft and Amy Screen, were praised on Facebook for their roles in helping deliver the baby girl.

“I feel blessed and honoured that I was able to safely deliver her beautiful baby with the help of the staff of Cineworld and Sarah’s mum,” said Amy.

"Sarah and her family hadn’t found out the sex of the baby yet so giving that information to Sarah and baby’s Gran was magical.

"Sarah was absolutely incredible and her strength throughout her labour was inspirational."

Proud dad Gareth with his new daughter. (Image: Gareth Miles)

Both Gareth and Sarah have said they would like to thank Amy, who was ‘amazing’ as well as Jacey and the other Cineworld staff members.

Though, Gareth and Sarah are no strangers to delivering babies in unusual places.

They did not manage to make it to the hospital bed last time either, when their son Liam was born.

Liam was delivered only with the help of his dad, Gareth, in the back of their car in the hospital’s car park. So close – yet so far.

For now, witnesses agree that 'at the very least the baby should have unlimited cinema tickets for the rest of her life,' but the parents admit they are not concerned about that - they just want a good night’s sleep.