High Street in Bargoed will be closed for the majority of Sunday, August 25 to allow for water works to take place.

The temporary road closure order has been put in place by Caerphilly Council under section 14 (2) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

The closure will take place on High Street between the junctions of Upper High Street and St Gwladys car park for a distance of approximately 110 metres.

The road will be closed from 8am to 6pm on Sunday, August 25.

A diversion will be in place for motorists via Bristol Terrace, Church Place, Upper High Street and High Street.

Access for emergency vehicles, residents and pedestrians will be maintained where possible.

Anyone with further queries should contact Core Highways on Bleddyn.Jayne@amberontm.com or on 0845 371 5050.