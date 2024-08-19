Over 10,000 elderly people in Blaenau Gwent will lose their eligibility for the winter fuel payment with new means testing.

In 2022-23, there were 12,752 older people eligible for the winter fuel payments, but this is set to decline.

The new means-testing announced by the UK government will mean only 2,270 people will be eligible in Blaenau Gwent - this a decrease of 82.20%.

Why is this happening?





At the end of July, the chancellor announced that the winter fuel payment will become means tested.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, the matter is devolved, but the change will come into force in England and Wales.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was making ‘difficult decisions’ as she accused the former government of leaving £22 billion of unfunded commitments.

How many elderly people in your area will miss out?





Monmouthshire 20,926 (91.92%)

Vale of Glamorgan 24,880 (89.97%)

Bridgend 24,519 (87.27%)

Torfaen 15,464 (85.70%)

Cardiff 42,211 (85.07%)

Newport,21,421 (85.01%)

Rhondda Cynon Taf 37,041 (84.79%)

Caerphilly 28,233 (84.51%)

Merthyr Tydfil 8,628 (82.91%)

Blaenau Gwent 10,482 (82.20%)

Who will get the Winter Fuel Payment in 2024?





Those born before September 23, 1958, can get between £100 and £300 to help pay for their winter bills.

However, from this autumn, those not on pension credit or other means tested benefits will no longer be eligible.

To be eligible you must live in England and Wales and get one of the following:

Pension Credit

Universal Credit

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income Support

What has the reaction been?





Age Cymru responded quickly to the announcement expressing that they were ‘deeply concerned’.

A petition by Age UK to save the winter fuel payment for struggling pensioners has garnered 214,526 signatures.