With this townhouse, it is exactly what you get.

Situated in the highly-desirable location of Blacksmith Close in the village of Oakdale, Blackwood, this three bedroom property could be your next dream home.

Currently mostly unfurnished, the property offers a perfect chance for some prospective owners to stamp their mark on this home.

Described as being in a "desirable development" the property is semi-detached and is currently being sold with no chain.

It is ideally situated close to village amenities and only a short journey from the bustling town of Blackwood.



The property comprises of entrance hall, kitchen and dining room, ground floor WC, first floor bathroom, living room, three bedrooms, en-suite, rear garden, drive and garage.

The en-suite includes a shower room, with a second bathroom on the first floor and a further water closet on the ground floor.

The main family bathroom, with a bath over shower, serves all three bedrooms, which could all be doubles, but are currently unfurnished to enable new owners to add furniture as they see fit.

The kitchen is decked out in cottage cream for wall and base units, with granite effects on the work surfaces.

An integrated gas hob with stainless steel chimney style extractor fan and integrated electric oven and grill offers plenty of options for anyone who loves to cook, along with a stainless steel sink and drainer with chrome mixer tap.

The kitchen also acts as a space for utilities, with a cupboard housing a combi boiler and plumbing done for an automatic washing machine, as well as a radiator.

The enclosed garden offers plenty of space for quiet private relaxation, but also space to entertain if required, and includes a patio area, lawn and path leading to a gate providing side access.

The property is currently marketed by Apex Estate Agents in Aberdare, with the guide price set at £259,995.

To find out more or book a viewing, the estate agents can be contacted on 01685 701064.