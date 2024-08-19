Gwent Wildlife Trust will also make some alterations to its existing education centre at the Magor Marshland Reserve and build a new shed to store vehicles.

The application, to Monmouthshire County Council, stated it will improve and increase the size of the car park by dividing it into 16 dedicated parking bays, two of which would be disabled bays and two electric vehicle charging points will be provided.

The car park currently has no marked bays and it will be resurfaced with gravel but there will be no changes to the access to the site, south of Magor, which is from a public lane.

The steel framed vehicle store and workshop, which will have solar panels on the roof, will have a ridge height of 5.4 metres and timber cladding. Planners said it wouldn’t be out of place due its size and as other buildings are nearby and it will be surrounded by vegetation.

Other additions approved are a patio seating area with timber pergola, external security lighting and cycle parking for up to six bikes.

A construction management plan will have to be approved to control potential pollution and Natural Resources Wales said it would have objected if conditions weren’t put in place.