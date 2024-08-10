The firm, famed for savoury items such as vegan sausage rolls and sweet treats, intends moving its Caldicot shop in Newport Road to an empty unit on the other side of the pedestrian shopping area.

It will move into into Wesley Building on Newport Road opposite the Reader’s Den comic book shop and next door to the Village Bistro Italian Restaurant.

It will have an outdoor seating area, with planters which have been accepted will be a biodiversity enhancement.

MORE NEWS: Woman caught drink driving at busy shopping centre car park

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for a new shopfront and blinds and an air conditioning condenser unit and extraction equipment as well as a new fascia signs including small illumination.

Advertising consent has also been granted.

The council agreed to a change of use application for the ground floor unit, from financial services for use as a vets, in 2023 but that use wasn’t implemented and earlier this year granted mixed use permission for the unit.

Planning officer Ryan Bentley said the previous permissions had considered the potential of there being too many units with A3 planning permission that covers restaurants and snack bars.

His report stated: “It has been established via previous planning applications that the proposed use of the building would not lead to a concentration of A3 uses to the detriment of the vitality and viability of the town centre.”