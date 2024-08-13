Plans have been submitted to Torfaen Borough Council to demolish the former Artisan Precision Engineering buildings on Snatchwood Road and build a terrace of five two-bedroom cottages.

Parking would be at the back of the homes, which will all have back gardens, and accessed from the lane that runs from Broad Street behind the site.

The application has been made by Wayne Gregory of Gos Tools and Engineering Services in Blaenavon and is currently being considered by the council’s planning department.