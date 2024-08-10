A MAN has been charged with a series of drug and criminal offences.
A 29-year-old male appeared before magistrates in Newport on Wednesday, August 7.
There were a total of three charges against him.
He was charged with being concerned in supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, and possessing criminal property.
Gwent Police said he was remanded into custody.
