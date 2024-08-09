People near Fourteen Locks Canal Centre noticed an air ambulance landing in a field between the centre and Taliesin Drive at around 2pm.

Although the Wales Air Ambulance were unable to confirm the nature of the incident, a spokesperson was able to confirm that their Dafen based crew attended an incident in the area.

The full statement read: "I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our Dafen-based crew were allocated at 1.38pm and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 1.51pm. Our involvement concluded at 2.58pm."

Wales Air Ambulance was unable to confirm any further details.