Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin and Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles are set to headline Comic Con Wales in Newport this weekend.
The pair are set to lead an all star line-up at the event which will also feature the likes of Torchwood and Doctor Who star John Barrowman, Superman himself Brandon Routh and several actors from the hit series The Walking Dead.
Comic Con Wales will take place at ICC Wales in Newport on Saturday and Sunday (August 10 and 11).
If you are heading along to Comic Con in Newport this weekend, here's a guide on all you need to know about the event.
Our 2024 line up! 🏴— Comic Con Wales (@comconwales) August 3, 2024
Who are you meeting?
Remember, if you can’t make the event but still wish to get something signed, whether it be an 8x10 or your own item, we operate our very own send in service.
For further details please email merchandise@monopolyevents.co.uk pic.twitter.com/yYXr89Z7Yd
Full line-up of stars appearing at Comic Con Wales
From Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin (Samwise Gamji) to Harry Potter and Willow actor Warwick Davies the Comic Con Wales line-up is sure to have something for everyone.
The full line-up of guests is as follows:
- Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys)
- Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things)
- Stephen Amell (Arrow)
- John Barrowman (Torchwood, Doctor Who, I'm a Celebrity)
- Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Scott Pilgrim vs The World)
- Laz Alonso (The Boys)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad, The Gentlemen)
- Warwick Davies (Star Wars, Willow, Harry Potter)
- David Yost (Power Rangers)
- Kurt Fuller (The Good Wife, Midnight in Paris)
- Danneel Ackles (One Tree Hill)
- Mark Sheppard (Supernatural)
- Samantha Smith (Supernatural, Transformers)
- Colton Haynes (Arrow)
- Gareth David-Lloyd (Torchwood)
- Kai Owen (Torchwood)
- Matt Ryan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow)
- Jessie T Usher (The Boys)
- Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries, 17 Again, The Parent Trap)
- Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead, Avengers: End Game/Infinity War)
- Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf, The Wire)
- Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead, Shazam)
- Amy Jo Johnson (Power Rangers)
- Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption)
- Rob Wiethoff (Red Dead Redemption)
- Annabelle Davies (Hollyoaks, Willow)
- Harrison Davies (Star Wars)
There will be photo and autograph opportunities with each guest for a set fee (which can be found on the Comic Con website).
Comic Con tickets
Weekend and Saturday tickets to Comic Con Wales are already sold out.
But there are still tickets available for the Sunday ranging in price from £0 to £29.70.
You can also but tickets to the Afterparty, which is held at a secret venue, for £11.
🚨TICKET ALERT 🚨— Comic Con Wales (@comconwales) August 7, 2024
LAST 100 SUNDAY TICKETS LEFT!!
All tickets can be found at the Comic Con website here.
When is Comic Con 2024?
Comic Con Wales will be held at ICC Wales in Newport (NP18 1HQ) and will run over two days - Saturday (August 10) and Sunday (August 11).
The event will run from 9am until 6pm both days.
Cosplay competition
Like every other convention Comic Con Wales will once again be running its Cosplay Championship and more casual Cosplay Masquerade.
You can sign up for either competition online by emailing cosplaywales@monopolyevents.co.uk or in-person at the event.
Comic Con Wales added: "Costume eligibility will be checked before entering, if your costume breaches any of our terms we have the right to terminate your entry."
