Private car parking operator, National Car Parks (NCP), has confirmed that it is not the car park operator at a village pub, the Hanbury Arms, in Caerleon, and is has not connection to the fines issued which have upset customers.

Previously the Argus reported the car park was run by NCP, however we that is not the case and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to parties involved.

This establishment in Caerleon now uses a private car parking company called Premier Park Ltd. (Image: Holly Morgan)

According to Parkopedia, Premier Park Ltd is the private car parking company that has started to issue fines to those that don't register their car's registration in 10 minutes after parking at the Hanbury Arms, using the dedicated iPad system, which is a system used by other pubs in the area as well.

A spokesperson for NCP has confirmed they are not responsible for the car park and subsequent fines customers are facing at the Hanbury Arms car park.

Parkopedia has said there are 27 parking spaces at Hanbury Arms in Caerleon, with the contact details as follows:

Premier Park Ltd

Hanbury Arms

Hanbury Close

Caerleon

NP18 1AA

0800 145 5171

Prices

Mon - Sun - All day

1 Hour £1.00

2 Hours £2.00

4 Hours £4.00

6 Hours £6.00

24 Hours £12.00

The Hanbury Arms was approached for a comment prior to the original story's publication. Premier Park Ltd were also contacted for a statement.