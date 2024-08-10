DARREN STEPHENS, 44, of High Street, Blaina was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Hafodyrynys on January 26.

He was fined £255 and ordered to pay a £102 surcharge and £85 costs.

RYAN LAWS, 36, of Graig Park Circle, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Henllys Way, Cwmbran on March 27.

He was fined £450 and ordered to pay a £180 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE JEFFREY WILMOTT, 46, of Bailey Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25a and Junction 26 on January 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KELLY WILLIAMS, 29, of Salway Avenue, Britannia, Pengam, Blackwood was sentenced to a 12-month community order and made the subject of a two-year restraining order after she pleaded guilty to harassment between December 7 and December 26 last year.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs and a £50 fine.

SAMANTHA LEE VINCENT, 33, of Haman Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a BMW car with a tyre with the ply/cord exposed on Coed Y Brain Road, Llanbradach on January 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHANIE KNIGHT, 37, of Kings Fee, Monmouth was banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 141 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Devauden Road, Chepstow on December 8, 2023.

She must pay £968 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PATRICK WATKINS, 57, of New Street, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PIERRE CORNLOUER, 65, of Shepherds Close, Sirhowy, Tredegar must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on January 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD DONALD MAPP, 44, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MADALIN DRAGOS FARCAS, 45, of Maindee Parade, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.