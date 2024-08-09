The Bedwas branch of Greggs has announced to customers it is closing on Saturday, August 10 until Friday, August 30.

The temporary closure is down to a long-awaited refurbishment of the branch, which according to comments, has been in Bedwas for more than a decade.

Greggs is a very successful bakery chain locally worldwide. It has numerous branches in Newport, Cwmbran and Caerphilly alone.

The news of the refurbishment was met positively by customers when it was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, August 7.

One customer said it had been "a long time coming" with that sentiment shared by numerous others who said it "was about time" that the branch got a refit.

The company confirmed that the refurbishment would be going ahead by placing a notice about the upcoming closure in the shop's window.

Customers have also been notified of the nearest alternative branch during the closure, which is on the Pontygwindy Industrial Estate in Caerphilly.

The Greggs in Caerphilly is open Monday to Friday 6am to 6pm, Saturday 6am to 5pm and Sunday 7.30am to 5pm.

The Bedwas branch, at unit five on the Bedwas House Industrial Estate, is usually open 6am to 6pm Thursday and Friday and 6am to 5.30pm on Saturday.

It will reopen on Friday, August 30.