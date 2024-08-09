Fitness Factory will be opening at 9am on Saturday, August 10 after a scrap metal firm in South Wales privately invested £3 million into the health club and gym.

The facility is more than 30,000sqft and boasts a huge variety of kit for all athletic abilities.

According to the team behind the club, they will be stocking the largest range of NewTech and Olympian approved equipment in the UK, with some of the machines being showcased recently the Arnold Sports Festival, tried adn tested by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

Fitness Factory is huge - more than 30,000sq ft (Image: Fitness Factory) World-class athletes have already visited the site and described the club as "the best gym" they've seen in a long time.

The kit consists of brand new machinery from well known brands such as Panatta, NewTech, Watson, Hammer Strength, Exigo, Gymleco and Atlantis.

All of the equipment is top of the range (Image: Fitness Factory) A member of the team for Fitness Factory told the Argus: "Our mission was to create a gym that is aesthetically pleasing, functional and competitive in price.

"The aim is to instantly put your mind at ease and show you that our environment will be positive for mental and physical health."

Members will also benefit from a a full resistance and functional strength area, state of the art cardio machines, kombat room and a dedicated ladies gym, as well as unlimited classes such as yoga, dumbbell shred, circuits and spin, with further access to hot/cold therapy suites.

There's a range of equipment for all abilities (Image: Fitness Factory) All of these benefits are included in their membership, which start from £33.99 a month with no joining fee.

The gym will also offer a private barbershop, sports massage, café and sunbeds with more than 60 private car parking spaces.

The team say they have have already been inundated with enquiries, with more than 300 people already signing up to become members before the doors have even officially opened.

The grand opening is Saturday August, 10 from 9am to 3pm.

The gym will be open for members to use, with sign up options available and a gym pass available to purchase on the day.

The first 50 members through the door will get a free Fitness Factory t-shirt, with lots of free goodies being hand out throughout the day.

Fitness Factory will officially be open on Saturday, August 10 at 31 Fern Close in Newport.