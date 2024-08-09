With temperatures starting at the mid-20s and rising up to close to 30 degrees, this weekend could be another opportunity to get the barbeque out.

The Met Office has predicted that while Saturday might be at slightly more usual maximum temperature of 23 degrees.

Sunday, however, is likely to be very warm, with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees, something that is carried into the start of the week with Monday also set to see a high of 27.

According to the official Met Office forecast, Saturday could start with a bit of drizzle but will soon turn brighter, while Sunday and Monday will be much warmer and "increasingly humid" with a chance of some thunderstorms.

Daily forecast for the weekend in Gwent

Saturday, August 10

7am 15 degrees 80 per cent chance of rain

10am 18 degrees 40 per cent chance of rain

1pm 21 degrees 20 per cent chance of rain

4pm 22 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

7pm 20 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

10pm 16 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

Sunday, August 11

7am 13 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

10am 19 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

1pm 23 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

4pm 26 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

7pm 25 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

10pm 20 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

Monday, August 12

7am 17 degrees ten per cent chance of rain

10am 22 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

1pm 25 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

4pm 26 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

7pm 22 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain

10pm 17 degrees less than five per cent chance of rain