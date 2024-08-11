ASHLEY STAPLES, 19, of Victoria Street, Abertillery must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on October 6, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DEVONTE LAIDELY, 22, of Playford Crescent, Ringland, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Leicester Road and possession of cannabis on February 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MORE NEWS: Man caught drug driving in supermarket car park

ALEC EDWARDS, 19, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport was sent to a young offender institution for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to riding a Surron Light Bee e-bike dangerously on Malpas Road on July 13.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

TYRESE MARTIN, 20, of Mill Race, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 2, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

LUCY FULLER, 25, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted assaulting a police officer and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty last Christmas Eve.

She has to pay £50 compensation and a £26 surcharge.

SAMUEL O'CONNOR, 25, of Maes Y Nico, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Mountjoy Place, Newport on January 18.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

ROBYN MICHAELA BLOODWORTH, 30, of Brynglas Road, Newport must pay £615 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

KARL PUGH, 46, of Western Valley Road, Rogerstone, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to two counts of assault by beating on Queen Charlotte Street, Bristol on November 12, 2023.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and he was made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment programme.

VINCENT MURPHY, 48, of Magor Street, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified on the A467 in Risca on February 2.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.