Harry Cook

(Image: Harry Cook. Gwent Police) Drug dealer Harry Cook thought he was “untouchable” according to the police but the Newport criminal was brought to justice earlier this month.

The 29-year-old was caught with a “large amount of cocaine and cash” in Usk this summer.

He has been jailed for five years and seven months.

Christopher Murray

(Image: Christopher Murray. Gwent Police) A lorry driver raped and sexually assaulted four children during a campaign of “utterly appalling” abuse.

Christopher Murray, 63, who lived in Risca and Caldicot, was jailed for 24 years after he committed a catalogue of offences after attacking three girls and a boy during the 1990s.

Some of the abuse had taken place when he was drunk and had made his victims watch adult pornography.

The boy was assaulted in the lorry cab Murray used while working as a HGV driver delivering frozen food.

Shay Williams

(Image: Shay Williams. Gwent Police) A talented and popular rugby player is starting a custodial sentence after he was caught selling drugs.

Shay Williams, 20, was acting as a boss in a crime gang supplying cocaine and cannabis on the streets of Newport.

The city’s crown court heard that the defendant was a keen sportsman who represented Hartridge RFC who provided references for him.

Williams, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months.

Louis Gale

(Image: Louis Gale. Gwent Police) Louis Gale ran a drugs line supplying cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and codeine has been jailed.

The 25-year-old from Newport sent out almost 7,000 text bombs between July and September last year offering the class A and class B drugs for sale.

He would travel around the UK sourcing the drugs, a court was told.

Gale was sent to prison for two years and nine months.

Lee Williamson

(Image: Lee Williamson. Gwent Police)

A drug dealer was caught with guns when police searched his caravan.

Lee Williamson was found with an air rifle and an air pistol after officers raided his mobile home on Bettws Lane in the Henllys area of Cwmbran.

The 40-year-old defendant was banned from keeping such weapons as a result of one of his previous convictions for violence.

He was locked up for 30 months.

Jamie Dyas

(Image: Jamie Dyas. Gwent Police) Jamie Dyas, 32, threatened to kill a shopkeeper during a terrifying knifepoint robbery at Asda Express in Cwmbran.

It was the first of three raid he carried out in the town over a 48-hour period in March.

Dyas from Cwmbran was jailed for 12 years.