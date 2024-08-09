Marcus Barter, 30, was last seen on CCTV at around 2.30pm near Coed y Caerau Lane on Thursday 1 August.

Two other people are confirmed to have been in the area at the same time as Marcus and they could have vital information about his whereabouts.

Police described the first person as: “a man wearing an orange hat, light blue polo shirt, dark blue trousers and white shoes.”

Gwent Police released this CCTV image of the potential witness. (Image: Gwent Police)

The second person, although not captured on CCTV, is “a woman, believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s, who is around 5’ 7” tall with shoulder length bobbed hair.

“She was wearing a long-sleeved navy top and loose long trousers and was walking in the direction of the A48.”

The woman was provided with water from residents on Coed y Caerau Lane, which confirms she was in the area at the time.

Marcus’ family have taken to social media to say they are ‘desperate to find him’ as he is a ‘vulnerable person who is without his medication.’

“While we don’t have a picture of the second person, we’re hopeful that these descriptions may jog someone’s memory and provide key details to help us find Marcus,” said Detective Superintendent Laura Bartley, who is leading the enquiry.

“We don’t believe that these two people were together in Coed y Caerau Lane, but we think that they were both on this road between 3.30pm and 4pm.

“From reviewing CCTV footage as part of our enquiries so far, we know that several vehicles have used the road at around the time Marcus was last seen on 1 August.

“If you drove along this road or were in the area between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on that Thursday, and especially if you have dashcam footage, then please contact us.”

Marcus is described as around six foot tall, of large build with dark brown hair shaved to the back and sides and worn longer on top.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and sliders.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who might know the identities of these two people, is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

Marcus is urged to get in touch with police.