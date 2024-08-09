AS the third annual Comic Con Wales event nears, taking place this weekend, The Argus looks back at previous years' events, costumes and fans.
The annual Comic Con Wales event, held at the International Convention Centre in Newport, is getting ready to take place on Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11.
Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events (organisers of the event), said: “As we enter our third year in Newport at the ICC, we are incredibly proud of what Comic Con Wales has developed into over the last three years.
"The show sells out every year, and has grown at a rapid pace since its inception, showing the demand for a flagship pop culture show in Wales.
"Events of this nature bring communities together and there has always been strong sense of community spirit at our Wales shows that make us proud to host there.
"The sense of community is central to everything we do and we’re glad to have developed such a key show in Wales that Newport, the wider Gwent, and Wales community, can be proud of.”
View all of the photos in the gallery at the top of the page, or below.
Photos by Monopoly Events and Ollie Barnes.
