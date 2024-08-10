With an asking price of around £240,000, the semi-detached property on Eastfield View in Caerleon is listed through M2 Estate Agents.

The estate agents highlight the property's proximity to transport links, with Newport (South Wales) railway station only 2.5 miles away, and Cwmbran's station only a 3.4-mile drive out.

The kitchen/diner is spacious (Image: Zoopla/M2 Estate Agents)

Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary School is a short 0.3 mile away, making it an ideal spot for families with children.

The property boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two reception rooms.

The ground floor features an entrance hall, a 'good size' lounge with a fireplace and patio doors leading to the garden deck area.

The home has three bedrooms (Image: Zoopla/M2 Estate Agents)

According to M2 Estate Agents, the "modern kitchen/breakfast room" equipped with numerous wall and base units with integrated appliances can be found on the ground floor, as well as a modern bathroom.

On the first floor, the master bedroom stands out with its open views over the green towards Caerleon and an exclusive en-suite shower room.

The home boasts views of the nearby green spaces (Image: Zoopla/M2 Estate Agents)

The property's outdoor space comprises a lawn garden surrounded by hedges at the front, as well as a double car hardstanding and a storage shed/summer house at the rear.