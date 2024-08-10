The proposed clinic is in a backlane in Griffithstown, Pontypool and currently used for storage.

It’s planned to keep the existing shutter door but create a new door behind it which will serve as the entrance for clients during operational hours and be concealed by the shutter when the clinic is closed.

Nurse Emma Morgan, who lives at Windsor Road, which backs on to Queen Street, where the garage is, has applied to Torfaen Borough Council for change of use planning permission for the garage so it can be used as a medical aesthetics clinic.

Her application states: “The proposed aesthetic clinic conversion is a thoughtful adaptation of an underutilized space, offering a new service to the local community.”

It adds: “The clinic will provide medical aesthetic treatments, including but not limited to facials, Botox, and fillers. The space will be equipped to accommodate these services without requiring any specialized equipment. The project aims to create a functional and aesthetically pleasing space while maintaining the garage’s external appearance.”

According to the application Queen Street is a “quiet back street with available parking and a nearby car park” and other businesses in the area include a photo studio, hairdresser, and chiropodist which it’s stated will create “a supportive and complementary environment for the proposed medical aesthetics clinic”.

The clinic will operate on an appointment only basis, which will also ensure visits are staged and managed efficiently, from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm, but will only open a maximum of three working days a week “with specific days varying but always within the stated operational hours”.

MORE NEWS:

The planning statement said Ms Jones will be the only person working on site: “The studio will not employ additional staff. It will be run solely by the registered nurse/home owner, ensuring personalized and consistent service for all clients.”

Internal stud partitions will be used to divide the garage to retain part of it for storage. The application is being considered by the council planning department.