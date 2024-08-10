Elgin Energy recently unveiled plans for a 20MW solar farm and associated energy storage facility called Pentre Bach Solar Farm, on an isolated parcel of land in Llantarnam, near Cwmbran.

Chosen because of its limited visibility from neighbouring areas, access to a 'national grid' connection point and other planning factors, the facility could generate electricity for up to 5,500 homes.

Residents have until September 18 to voice their concerns and suggestions on the proposals.

Information like planning application documents and an outlet for residents' thoughts are accessible at www.pentrebachsolarfarm.co.uk.

A public drop-in session will be held at the Parkway Hotel on Cwmbran Drive between 2pm and 7pm on September 3.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet project representatives, understand more about the plans, and relay their feedback.

In conjunction with the website, other methods of expression include emailing consultation@thirty47.co.uk, phoning 0800 699 0081 from 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday, or through freepost letters to: FREEPOST TC CONSULTATION.

Feedback will be accepted online until 11.59pm on September 18.

The facility aims to aid the UK's transition to a low carbon economy, supporting the national and international commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Co-locating an energy storage facility will ensure balance on the national grid during peak energy demand.

Wildlife and habitat protection remain a key consideration for Elgin, intending to continue grazing practices in addition to planning biodiversity enhancements.

These proposals include the planting of new trees, 'significant' wildflower planting, ecologically-focused corridors, beehives and bat boxes.

Regarding the community, Elgin Energy confirmed a community benefit fund will be part of the solar farm project, to leave a significant positive legacy in the area and welcome proposals.