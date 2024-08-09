Two newcomers - Jonathan Houlston and Mia Jae - will be joining returnee Elian West on the Newport stage in November when Dick Whittington takes to the stage at the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre.

Last year's pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, attracted more than 27,000 people of all ages over 65 performances, a new record for the city centre theatre.

Jonathan Houlston takes on the title character of Dick Whittington at the Riverfront in Newport this year

Building on her performance last year as Rose in Beauty and the Beast, Newport-born Elian West will this year take on a new challenge - making her debut as a panto baddie and audiences can look forward to plenty of booing when her villainous character is on the stage.

Jonathan Houlston will be taking on the title role of Dick and Mia Jae is going to be playing the story's heroine, Alys Fitzmorgan.

Mia Jae Headshot is part of the cast for Rick Whittington at the Riverfront in Newport this year (Image: Newport Live) Jamie Anderson, creative development manager at The Riverfront, said: "It's incredibly exciting for us to welcome Mia and Jonathan into the Riverfront pantomime for this upcoming season.

"Year on year, the talent that comes through this production is outstanding, and I can't wait for those that associate Riverfront Panto with their holiday seasons to see, feel and hear what we have in store for all this year."

Dick Whittington is a rags-to-riches tale, filled with stunning scenery, beautiful costumes, notorious villains, laugh-out-loud moments, beautiful costumes and - in true panto tradition - lots of audience participation.

Elian West will be playing a baddie in Dick Whittington at the Riverfront in Newport this year (Image: Newport Live) Most importantly, this is a timeless family family pantomime where you will be transported to a land where love conquers all - with lots of thrills and spills along the way.

The pantomime will be on at the Riverfront from November 27 to January 4.

Tickets are on sale now. Go to the Riverfront website for more details.

