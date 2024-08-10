The survey, conducted by Age Cymru alongside four other national pensioner organisations and funded by the Welsh Government, found that many respondents believe their health worsened in the past year due to difficulties accessing healthcare services.

Hospital and GP service access were common problems.

This is the second consecutive year that respondents cited physical health as their principal challenge.

From March to April this year, the survey gathered responses from more than 1,300 individuals aged over 50.

Almost one-third of respondents (31 per cent) believed their physical health deteriorated over the preceding year, whereas only eight per cent noted improvement.

Additionally, 30 per cent of participants found mental or emotional health challenging.

18 per cent of respondents said their mental health worsened over the last year.

One respondent said: "I suffer from arthritis, which makes walking long distances difficult.

"I have had a long bout of stomach trouble and have suffered with fatigue too."

Another person said: "While calling 999 for my husband, who was having a stroke, I was told it would be a four-hour wait for an ambulance.

"But I ended up waiting 12 hours through the night, so in the end I drove my husband to the hospital.

"It was exhausting and unacceptable."

The survey indicates that many respondents struggled with the higher cost of living.

Some mentioned issues like limited access to dental and podiatry services that adversely impacted their physical health.

Minister for social care, Dawn Bowden MS, highlighted the multiple factors affecting people’s physical health.

She said: "Each year Age Cymru’s annual survey provides a valuable insight into what matters to older people across Wales.

"This year, it highlights the many factors affecting people’s physical health."

Age Cymru's head of policy, Heather Ferguson, pointed out that older persons need access to "good quality healthcare and preventive services at their point of need, together with better connections to their local communities."

For further information, older individuals can reach Age Cymru on 0300 303 44 98 or visit the Age Cymru website.