It has been an action-packed summer for concerts at Principality Stadium, with Joel following performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, P!nk and the Foo Fighters.

Joel is known for hits including Vienna, We Didn’t Start The Fire, Uptown Girl and It's Still Rock and Roll to Me.

This will be Joel's first ever performance in Cardiff and he will be joined by special guest Chris Isaak.

To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in Cardiff city centre.

Some of these road closures are already in place (having begun at 7am) and will run until as late as midnight.

Road closures

The following road closures will be in place on Friday (August 9) for Billy Joel's show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Cardiff Council:

From 7am

In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:

Scott Road

Park Street

Full city centre road closure from 3pm

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 3pm and midnight:

Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)

Cowbridge Road East (from the Cathedral Road junction to the Westgate Street junction)

Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted)

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

High Street

Westgate Street

Castle Street

Duke Street

Saint Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Station Road and Guilford Terrace (from the Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be accessible by bus only during this time.

Other road closures

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected by this include:

King Edward VII Avenue

Museum Avenue

City Hall Road

College Road

Gorsedd Gardens Road

Traffic on the M4

Motorists travelling on the M4 to the Billy Joel concert are being urged to plan their journey and allow for extra time as the motorway is expected to be "very busy" as a result of the show.

Where possible concert-goers are being asked to use the park and ride facilities available to help "avoid the congestion in Cardiff".