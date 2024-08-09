Alex Jones, 29, is from Bettws appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday with charges including being concerned in supply of crack cocaine, heroin and Class B drug cannabis.

He has also been charged with possessing criminal property.

“A 29-year-old from Bettws appeared before magistrates in Newport yesterday,” said a spokesperson for Gwent Police.

“He was charged with being concerned in supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis, and possessing criminal property.”

He has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Crown Court on September 2.