A 29-year-old man has been charged with supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as being in possession of criminal property.
Alex Jones, 29, is from Bettws appeared in Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday with charges including being concerned in supply of crack cocaine, heroin and Class B drug cannabis.
He has also been charged with possessing criminal property.
“A 29-year-old from Bettws appeared before magistrates in Newport yesterday,” said a spokesperson for Gwent Police.
“He was charged with being concerned in supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis, and possessing criminal property.”
He has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Crown Court on September 2.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article